Collins, Rivers help No. 3 North Carolina State take charge after half in 72-61 victory at Virginia

By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mimi Collins scored 25 points and Saniya Rivers had 10 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists as No. 3 North Carolina State pulled away after halftime and beat Virginia 72-61.

River Baldwin added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the unbeaten Wolfpack, who trailed 32-31 at halftime, but scored 12 of the first 13 points in the third period to take command.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 14 points and 15 rebounds despite sitting for long stretches of the second half in foul trouble. Kymora Johnson also scored 14, but missed 17 of 22 shots.

