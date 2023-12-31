Expert shares advice on Dry January

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people look forward to celebrating during the holidays, yet it’s also a time when people can drink beyond their limits.

That’s why some decide to cut out any alcohol at the beginning of the month.

“It’s just a really good way to reset ourselves,” said Thrive Works licensed professional counselor and therapist Holly Humphreys.

She’s had clients who struggled with alcohol intake and found it beneficial to take a month off from drinking during Dry January.

“I think it’s really good to just purge your whole body of, you know, alcohol, you really will find that you will sleep better. Some people feel that they have more energy when they’re not taking alcohol during that time. And I would say it’s usually easier to set a goal for that month.” added Humphreys.

To start off a dry January and to make sure you don’t give up, Humphreys says to focus on realistic goals.

“You want to make sure that you don’t set yourself up for big failure,” advised Humphreys. “Set your goal to be achievable. If they falter, it’s okay. You just try again the next day and then the next social situation. Again, each success is progress.”

Humphreys said Dry January could be a door opener for staying sober throughout the year.

“It’s easier to do that once you get through that first month, that first month is you know, a hurdle sometimes to get through,” said Humphreys. “Once your body gets used to being clean and sober, then it craves that instead of craving the alcohol.”

When you take the first step on your cleansing journey, Humphreys encourages everyone to be patient.

“You know, be gracious to yourself again, at first, if this is something that you’ve never done before, it may be a little difficult at first. But just be patient with the process of cleansing,” explained Humphreys.

Reward yourself with activities to accomplish even the smallest goals.

For example, going to see a movie if you’ve had a successful week.

“If you are a really big social drinker, then maybe changing up that social aspect a little bit so that you’re not putting yourself in the situation. So maybe don’t meet at a bar, but instead meet at somebody’s house to get that social interaction,” explained Humphreys.

She reminds you that this is just the first step in your journey and to give yourself some grace.

“If they do falter during January, and they do have, you know, a drink that you know, you just try again the next time you don’t have to give up and say oh the whole month is now you know a mess. I’m not going to do it for the rest of the month. You know, just try again the next and then the next day, so take it one day at a time, one step at a time.” said Humphreys.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.