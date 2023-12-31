Man found with gunshot wound; Roanoke Police investigate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Harvest Lane NW just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The initial investigation revealed the incident did not happen in the area the man was found.

Police say the victim is providing limited details at this time.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

