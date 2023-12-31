Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man found with gunshot wound; Roanoke Police investigate

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Harvest Lane NW just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The initial investigation revealed the incident did not happen in the area the man was found.

Police say the victim is providing limited details at this time.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Year means new laws are going into effect in Virginia. These new laws will go into...
New Virginia laws in effect Jan. 1 provide healthcare improvements
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement
Brookneal Crash
Driver hospitalized after Brookneal crash
7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 31, 2023
Sunday Morning Forecast - December 31, 2023
Lieutenant Mann with Jackie Clay (Mom) and Joshua Garber (Dad).
Patrol Lieutenant successfully delivers healthy baby girl
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update