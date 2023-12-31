Patrol Lieutenant successfully delivers healthy baby girl

CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County first responder sprang into action on Thursday afternoon when she helped deliver a baby in a car.

A baby girl made a grand surprise entrance into the world on Thursday.

“Honestly, I did not realize that I was in labor until it was too late,” said mom Jackie Clay.

Clay went into labor eight weeks early, and an hour away from the hospital.

“I wasn’t really thinking anything of it. I thought something was going wrong, to be honest,” worried Clay.

As they rushed to the hospital, she began to feel more pressure and fear for her baby girl.

“Knowing that she was coming two months early,” said Clay. “I was really scared for our baby. Honestly, I was more scared for her than I was for me being in pain.”

She looked at her partner, Joshua Garber, and knew they were not going to make it.

“I was like, This can’t be real labor this early. And then finally, I didn’t even want to look at him because like, I don’t think we’re gonna make it to the hospital,” stated Clay.

Garber immediately called 911 who instructed them on where to go safely.

“We were talking and they asked us to pull over the next church we got to let them know what it was,” explained Garber. “So we did. And the rescue squad was coming from the same direction we were so they were behind us. And just so happened. The Lieutenant Mann she heard the call.”

Radio Call:

Mann “How far out are medics?”

Dispatcher “They’re going to be about 10 minutes.”

Mann “Okay, I’m going on scene of the church.”

“My immediate thought was, oh, gosh, where is EMS and I was told that EMS had a little bit of an extended eta, and I was a little bit closer. So I decided to go ahead and do the assist.” exclaimed Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Skyler Mann.

When Mann arrived at St. Baptist Church parking lot, she immediately went into mom mode, after having a child of her own.

“I was just able to jump right in to instinctually, knowing what to do, and I told her to take a few deep breaths, just try to remain calm, and that we were going to make sure that the baby was safe,” said Mann.

“It was a little chaotic, but I’m very thankful that she was there because I was freaking out and he was freaking out on the inside.”6.32

At 5:30 PM on December 28th,

Radio Call:

Mann “Medics are on scene, successfully deliver baby Chloe.”

A healthy, 4-pound-22-ounce baby Chloe Grace Garber was born.

“It was beautiful for me something that I will definitely hold very close to my heart for the rest of my life. And the most amazing. Probably, I would say the highlight of my career,” added Mann.

