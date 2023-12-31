Birthdays
Sallis scores 20, leads Wake Forest over Virginia Tech 86-63

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Wake Forest opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 86-63 victory over Virginia Tech.

Sallis, a junior transfer from Gonzaga who averaged less than five points in both of his seasons with the Bulldogs, sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0). He added nine rebounds and blocked two shots and has topped the 20-point mark six times this season and has finished with 19 points twice.

Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor scored 14 apiece to lead the Hokies (9-4, 1-1).

