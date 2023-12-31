First Alert: Active weather week may finish with a weekend winter storm

We have a very active week of weather with several opportunities for wintry weather in the mountains and perhaps an even bigger system set to arrive over the weekend. Here’s your First Alert on what to expect with each of these.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Expect a cold and breezy New Year’s Day. Highs will only top out in the 30s and 40s. With sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30, wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. A few mountain snow showers are possible but overall, a dry day is expected.

Forecast Wind Chills Monday Afternoon (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature seasonable conditions. We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the 20 and 30s. Highs will warm into the 40s and low 50s under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll be watching a very active storm track across the south which could influence our forecast through the remainder of the week.

THURSDAY

Thursday’s event doesn’t appear to be much for the Mid Atlantic as the two pieces of energy needed to form a true storm over the area appear to remain separated. This would mean a brief burst of snow is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We’ll monitor this closely, if it shifts or overperforms, it may impact the Thursday morning commute with a light coating of snow for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

We're tracking our next weather maker by Thursday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY

We’re now more confident the region will see a very wet storm this upcoming weekend. The question will be how much cold air exists over our area by the time the rain arrives from the south bring wintry weather? That will be determined by the placement of a high pressure system that will help funnel in the cold. Here’s what we know for now:

Very confident a storm will form with lots of available moisture

Trending more likely to see some form of wintry weather this weekend

May include several forms of precipitation (rain/snow/sleet)

Has the potential to be a major winter storm should cold air be in place

We won’t confidently know “How much in _______” until likely midweek

TIMING: Any event would likely start sometime early Saturday and last into Sunday afternoon

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN: To see wintry weather for our region, we’d need to start with a very wet system sliding up from the south with lots of available moisture. That looks almost certain. For a true winter storm, we’d need some cold air in place at the start. That looks possible but not certain. Next, as the storm moves over the region we’d need it to also drag in colder air from the northwest to reinforce the cold air over the region to create a long-duration winter event. Again, we’re not confident that will happen just yet.

There’s still time for shifts in any track of the storm itself. That’s why we’re still very early in forecasting this. We’re also at the mercy of the cold air. How much is here? Where is the position of a high pressure system to keep it here?

We continue to monitor the potential for a winter storm this weekend and if everything comes together, could become a major event for the Mid-Atlantic region. (WDBJ7)

While it’s still very early in the game, reliable models have shown consistency in bringing in wintry weather, so we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday & Sunday to keep your attention on the weekend. There’s still room for changes on either side this week.

The best thing to do is follow the forecast closely and plan for the possibility of an impactful event this weekend. By midweek we will be in that range of being able to confidently giving details and first estimate amounts. The weekend will be our main focus this week. We’ll give you the First Alert of changes each day.

A look at the steps to forecasting winter weather. (WDBJ7)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

