1 person hospitalized in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a Saturday night crash in Bedford.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, a car ran off the road and struck a tree around 7:40 p.m. on Timber Ridge Road.

The driver was extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.