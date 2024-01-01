1 person hospitalized in Bedford crash
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a Saturday night crash in Bedford.
According to the Bedford Fire Department, a car ran off the road and struck a tree around 7:40 p.m. on Timber Ridge Road.
The driver was extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.
The name of the driver has not been released.
Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.