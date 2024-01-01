Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

1 person hospitalized in Bedford crash

Bedford Crash
Bedford Crash(Bedford Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized after a Saturday night crash in Bedford.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, a car ran off the road and struck a tree around 7:40 p.m. on Timber Ridge Road.

The driver was extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's storm offers the best chance of a winter storm we've seen in several years.
First Alert: Active weather week may finish with a weekend winter storm
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Police Lights Generic
Man found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement

Latest News

Brookneal Crash
Driver hospitalized after Brookneal crash
Halifax County Crash
Teen Killed in Halifax County Crash
File photo
Teen dies after wreck in Halifax County
Oscar Vidrio mugshot
Man charged with DUI for crash that injured teens; accounts set to help teens’ families