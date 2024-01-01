Birthdays
Centra in Lynchburg welcomed its first baby of the new year, just 39 minutes after the ball dropped.

By Amir Massenburg
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -that’s my grand finale, I had a baby at the New Year,” said Jade Unroe, the mother of a New Year baby.

She said she was in extreme pain the night of New Year’s Eve and thought it was from a kidney stone, being that she’s had them before. Turns out, she was in labor.

“I’m like in the middle of a contraction, and all I hear is “Happy New Year!”. The girls are taking pictures, I guess in the hallways and you know, everybody’s celebrating the new year and I’m like, Oh, Happy New Year,” explained Unroe.

Unroe says she was in so much pain that she didn’t even realize how close it was to being midnight. “When you’re in labor You’re not really thinking about anything, but, I’m in a lot of pain right now. So then, like they said, What? 12:39? 12:39, So she won’t far past that midnight mark.”

Due to her having a C-section, she says when the baby was born, she couldn’t see her right away.

“All I heard was because like I had a C section. So it’s like a big blue screen, cloth. And all I hear is “look at that hair!”, and like I see her and you just see this hair just sticking up.” She described her hair as being luxurious and reminding her of her own.

“I’m like, watch her I have a cow lick like her mama. She had that big old cow lick right here on her hair too,” said Unroe.

Baby girl Unroe’s name was still undecided upon her arrival. Her siblings and family narrowed it down to Harper, Ella, or Blessing. However, Mother Jade had another idea in mind.

“I like Miracle Rose. Because it’s a miracle to have a baby, you know, at the beginning of the year, like how was the odds?,” explained Unroe.

Baby Miracle Rose is doing well and ready to take on the world.

