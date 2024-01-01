Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Year means new laws are going into effect in Virginia. These new laws will go into...
New Virginia laws in effect Jan. 1 provide healthcare improvements
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement
Brookneal Crash
Driver hospitalized after Brookneal crash
A larger storm system will likely impact our hometowns next weekend.
Series of storms to impact our hometowns the first week of 2024

Latest News

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination