Five million-dollar tickets picked in Virginia's new year raffle

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Five winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. Check your tickets to see if you’re a winner.

Here’s where the winning $1 million tickets were bought:

Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)

Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)

Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)

Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)

Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)

Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)

Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: valottery.com.

Per lottery officials, “All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget. For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.”

