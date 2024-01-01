Liberty Football fans attend watch parties in Lynchburg for Fiesta Bowl

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Although the Liberty Flames took on a tough loss Monday, fans back home were cheering them on every step of the way.

Liberty football fans came together to watch the Flames play in the Fiesta Bowl for the first time. Watch parties took place in Lynchburg Monday afternoon for fans to see the big game.

The Regal River Ridge movie theater held a showing where fans could buy tickets to watch the Liberty Flames play the Oregon Ducks on the big screen.

Ledo Pizza also hosted its first ever watch party in support of the momentous occasion.

“We’re super excited to be partnering with Liberty and everyone to be able to host it,” said Mary Ann Baker, Ledo Pizza Employee. “Liberty has never been in such a big game. So, we definitely wanted to take the opportunity to be able to do something.”

Flames fans and family members were optimistic about the tough matchup – including running back Jaylin Belford’s grandmother.

“I’m excited for Jaylin and his teammates because they have been undefeated,” said Dorita Massiah, Jaylin Belford’s grandmother. “My understanding is that Oregon is a tough team. However, Liberty Flames, they have an awesome defense line. That’s powerful.”

While in the end it was a tough loss for the Flames, fans say they are proud of the teams’ successful season.

“This was probably the hardest team that they had to play against throughout the season,” said James Pitman, Liberty Football fan. “We prayed a lot for them. I can’t think of a better team in the world to root for and to cheer on.”

“Jaylin, I’m wishing you and your team and the coaches safe travels back as well as the band and the cheerleaders. I’m wishing everybody safe travels back home to Lynchburg, Virginia,” added Massiah.

