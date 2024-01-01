Birthdays
Lynchburg introduces first baby of 2024

Centra introduces Lynchburg's first baby of 2024
Centra introduces Lynchburg's first baby of 2024(Centra Health)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s first baby of the year was born at 12:39 a.m. January 1, according to Centra Health.

Jade Unroe welcomed a baby girl, eight pounds and 20 inches, at Virginia Baptist.

“I started having pain but thought it could be a kidney stone,” said Jade. “I’ve had kidney stones before, and it felt similar, but then I also thought it could be labor. Within minutes of arriving at the hospital, I could hear everyone shouting, ‘Happy New Year!’ Soon after that, I was taken to the emergency room for a C-section, and she was here, but I still didn’t think I’d have the first baby of the new year! I definitely didn’t expect her on New Year’s Day.”

“Her siblings and family have had many ideas for names: Harper, Ella, Blessing, but I think I will name her Miracle Rose because of the miracle of being the New Year’s Baby,” she said.

