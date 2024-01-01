Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Man arrested for Patrick County thefts and vandalism

Logan Beville mugshot
Logan Beville mugshot(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stuart man is in custody following an investigation into larcenies and cases of vandalism in the Route 8 south and Clarkhouse Farm areas of Patrick County, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Logan Eugene Beville, 25, is being held without bond on a charge of possession of stolen property.

The incidents were reported between December 20 and December 24, including a breaking and entering at the Five Forks Wesleyan Church parsonage.

Sheriff Smith says extensive surveillance was conducted as part of the investigation, including the execution of search warrants. Items seized as a result of those search warrants appear to link Beville to numerous crimes, the sheriff said.

“Investigators Jason Kruse and Oscar Tejeda, along with numerous patrol deputies, poured an enormous amount of effort into solving this series of crimes. We are fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement professionals in our county,” Smith said.

The sheriff says multiple felony charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
A larger storm system will likely impact our hometowns next weekend.
Series of storms to impact our hometowns the first week of 2024
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Police Lights Generic
Man found with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement

Latest News

Dry January
Dry January Can Help with Sobriety
Full Forecast: New Year's Eve Evening Update
WDBJ7 Archive: NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough
WDBJ7 Archive: NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough
Roanoke Shooting
Man Found Shot in Roanoke