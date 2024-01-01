Man arrested for Patrick County thefts and vandalism

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Stuart man is in custody following an investigation into larcenies and cases of vandalism in the Route 8 south and Clarkhouse Farm areas of Patrick County, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Logan Eugene Beville, 25, is being held without bond on a charge of possession of stolen property.

The incidents were reported between December 20 and December 24, including a breaking and entering at the Five Forks Wesleyan Church parsonage.

Sheriff Smith says extensive surveillance was conducted as part of the investigation, including the execution of search warrants. Items seized as a result of those search warrants appear to link Beville to numerous crimes, the sheriff said.

“Investigators Jason Kruse and Oscar Tejeda, along with numerous patrol deputies, poured an enormous amount of effort into solving this series of crimes. We are fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement professionals in our county,” Smith said.

The sheriff says multiple felony charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012.

