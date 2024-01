ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Monday morning house fire in NW Roanoke resulted in $20,000 in damages.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 2000 block of Mercer Ave. NW around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire was quickly contained and one person was transported to the hospital for an unrelated reason.

