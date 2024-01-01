Roanoke community celebrates Jubilee Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - January 1st is more than a New Year’s Day celebration. On Monday, the Roanoke community gathered to commemorate the day President Abraham Lincoln declared all slaves free.

“We are celebrating the fact that slaves were legally free. However, we want to talk about the fact there’s still much work that needs to be done,” said Total Action for Progress CEO and President Anette Lewis,

Lewis took the stand at Morningstar Baptist Church, to share the importance of Jubilee Day.

“We want people to know we’ve made progress. We’ve come a long way we’re doing things that everybody else can do. That needs to be acknowledged, we are proud of that. However, some will sometimes still try to keep us from being successful,”” explained Lewis.

At the stand, she preached about the obstacles African Americans had to overcome after emancipation.

“During Jim Crow, we sat at the back of the bus. Now we drive them, don’t we? And we even own our transportation,” announced Lewis.

And although times have changed, there is still a long way for equality.

“We have come a long way. But how free are we now?”

Dozens of Roanoke residents were in attendance including Mayor Sherman Lea.

“It is our chance to showcase our youth and the work we pour into them because they are our future leaders,” said Roanoke Branch NAACP President Brenda Hale

Hale said the rising generation needs to hear their history for change to happen in the future.

“We spend a lot of hours with our youth council members, and developing their leadership, but developing their confidence, and they’re feeling good about themselves, and knowing that they’re gonna know the right information, they will hear nothing but the truth from us,” stated Hale.

“Well, we don’t have youth stepping up to the plate, youth who know the history, youth who are willing to continue the fight the good fight of faith, doing those things that are equal and justice for all people, then we will not have the leaders that we have today and that we had in the past. So we need to create leaders and the NAACP, Youth Council is doing just that,” said Lewis.

