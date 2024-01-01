Series of storms to impact our hometowns the first week of 2024

Upslope snow showers likely Monday

Seasonable and breezy Tuesday

Watching two more storm systems into next weekend

LOOKING BACK: 2023 IN REVIEW

Despite lots of beneficial rain in December, most of our Hometowns will end the year with below-average rainfall.

Annual Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY)

A weak front will will blast through tonight, firing off upslope snow and rain showers. A few of those may spill into the southern Shenandoah Valley, Roanoke Valley, and the NRV into early Monday morning.

Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s to ring in the new year.

Tonight's Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

Expect a cold and breezy New Year’s Day. Highs will only top out in the 30s and 40s.

Cold and breezy for New Year's Day. (WDBJ7 Weather)

With sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30, wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Forecast Wind Chills Monday Afternoon (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY

Tuesday will feature seasonable and breezy conditions. We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the 20 and 30s. Highs will warm into the 40s and low 50s under plenty of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT: ACTIVE STORM TRACK FOR FIRST WEEK OF 2024

Rounds of unsettled weather will continue throughout the week.

LATE WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: The first event we’re watching is late Wednesday into Thursday. The latest data shows the bulk of the moisture staying across the Carolinas and Georgia. Additional upslope snow showers or a stray rain chance are likely. As of right now, it appears most hometowns will remain dry.

We're tracking our next weather maker by Thursday. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND: The next event we’re watching looks more impressive. Next weekend, a strong area of low pressure is expected to impact the southeastern U.S. coast. Both the Euro and American models show a large storm system with similar tracks; however, they differ on how much cold air is in place.

This is still a week away, so things will likely change. Stay with us as we’ll give you the First Alert to new information as it comes in.

A larger storm system will likely impact our hometowns next weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

