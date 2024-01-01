WDBJ7 Archive: Remembering NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough passed away Sunday at the age of 84, but not without leaving a legacy behind. WDBJ7 scoured through the archives to find our interviews with Yarborough as he rose to fame for his impeccable racing skills.

Yarborough was a four-time Daytona 500 winner, a five-time victor in the Southern 500 and has three Cup Series titles that came consecutively from 1976 through 1978.

He is tied with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the Cup Series’ all-time list with 83 victories each.

Yarborough frequented the Martinsville Speedway and expressed his love for the town in a 1973 interview with WDBJ7.

“Well racing feels pretty good. I’ve been away from Martinsville for a couple of years and this always was one of my favorite short tracks and it’s always real nice to come to Martinsville and visiting these great race fans. I think the...fans around Martinsville are probably the best racing fans in the country,” said Yarborough.

Watch the video to see the late 1960s and 70s clips of the race car driver.

