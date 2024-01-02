Angels of Assisi launches adoption special

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is trying to find loving homes for their cats and dogs in light of the new year.

This shelter, like many others in our hometowns, is very full. The shelter launched a “New Year, New Home” program to free up space in the shelter.

“It’s a huge overpopulation problem right now,” said Ethan Claridge who has worked at the shelter for two years.

“There are more dogs being born than there are going out, same with cats.”

Angels also offers affordable programs to spay and neuter these pets to prevent the shelters from reaching further capacity. When these furry companions find a forever home, then others can be saved on the streets.

All adult dog fees will be cut to $25 and puppies will be $200 with approved applications.

You can join in on “New Year, New Home” every Saturday in January. Click here for more information.

