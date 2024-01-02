Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Clifton Forge Town Attorney resigns amid involvement in “legal disputes”

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge is searching for a new attorney after council placed the town attorney on unpaid leave, prompting him to resign.

This comes as he’s facing legal misconduct allegations.

Jared Jenkins is no longer the town attorney for Clifton Forge, as council voted to put him on unpaid administrative leave at a special called meeting on December 31, 2023. Jenkins then resigned three hours after the meeting.

The mayor of Clifton Forge explained they hope to appoint an interim attorney by the end of the week.

“We’re now waiting on a call from the Virginia Municipal League to steer us in a legal direction which way to go,” Jeffrey Irvine said.

Mayor Irvine told WDBJ7 this all comes after Jenkins was involved in legal disputes in Rockbridge County. He was previously the City Attorney in Lexington.

WDBJ7 found court documents that allege Jenkins committed ‘misconduct’ during a legal battle in Rockbridge County.

Jenkins’ attorney license is still in good standing, according to the Virginia State Bar’s website. Mayor Irvine confirmed Jenkins has a hearing with the Virginia State Bar on January 17 and 18.

“I thought he was a fair and legal attorney, he was good,” Mayor Irvine said. “With the state bar hearing, we had to do what we had to do.”

Jenkins’ website states he is also the town attorney for Iron Gate and Goshen.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the Virginia State Bar to confirm the nature of Jenkins’ misconduct allegations. We also reached out to Jenkins for a comment on this story. We have not heard back from either.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is looking more likely this weekend.
First Alert: Watching for the potential of a weekend winter storm
Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle
Five million-dollar tickets picked in Virginia's new year raffle
Jeremy Bailey
Suspect dies after being shot by U.S. Marshal during standoff
Documents reveal the estimated capacity was a peak 50,000 people.
WDBJ7 Investigates preparation plans for canceled Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Logan Beville mugshot
Man arrested for Patrick County thefts and vandalism

Latest News

Miyares Highlights Human Trafficking Awareness
Miyares Highlights Human Trafficking Awareness
Clifton Forge Attorney Resigns
Clifton Forge Attorney Resigns
Roanoke's New Plan to Curb Gun Violence
Roanoke's New Plan to Curb Gun Violence
Clifton Forge Attorney Resigns
Clifton Forge Attorney Resigns