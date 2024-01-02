Clifton Forge Town Attorney resigns amid involvement in “legal disputes”

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Forge is searching for a new attorney after council placed the town attorney on unpaid leave, prompting him to resign.

This comes as he’s facing legal misconduct allegations.

Jared Jenkins is no longer the town attorney for Clifton Forge, as council voted to put him on unpaid administrative leave at a special called meeting on December 31, 2023. Jenkins then resigned three hours after the meeting.

The mayor of Clifton Forge explained they hope to appoint an interim attorney by the end of the week.

“We’re now waiting on a call from the Virginia Municipal League to steer us in a legal direction which way to go,” Jeffrey Irvine said.

Mayor Irvine told WDBJ7 this all comes after Jenkins was involved in legal disputes in Rockbridge County. He was previously the City Attorney in Lexington.

WDBJ7 found court documents that allege Jenkins committed ‘misconduct’ during a legal battle in Rockbridge County.

Jenkins’ attorney license is still in good standing, according to the Virginia State Bar’s website. Mayor Irvine confirmed Jenkins has a hearing with the Virginia State Bar on January 17 and 18.

“I thought he was a fair and legal attorney, he was good,” Mayor Irvine said. “With the state bar hearing, we had to do what we had to do.”

Jenkins’ website states he is also the town attorney for Iron Gate and Goshen.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the Virginia State Bar to confirm the nature of Jenkins’ misconduct allegations. We also reached out to Jenkins for a comment on this story. We have not heard back from either.

