Suspect dies after being shot by U.S. Marshal during standoff

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a Roanoke man has died as a result of a December 19 officer-involved shooting.

According to police, deputies of the United States Marshals Service were attempting to arrest a Class 5 felon, Jeremy Bailey, 40, of Roanoke on Dunmore Street SW.

Police say Bailey barricaded himself in his home when a U.S. Marshal fired a shot that hit Bailey. Bailey was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died December 29 as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Virginia State Police recovered a weapon from the scene and continue to investigate the incident. The case will then be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

