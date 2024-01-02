Miyares highlights human trafficking prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - This year state lawmakers will consider tougher penalties against human trafficking, but Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says legislation alone is not enough to address the problem.

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Miyares is highlighting the issue.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday morning, Miyares said human trafficking is often an invisible crime, so it takes everyone’s help to identify it.

“It’s great for us to advance legislation,” Miyares said. “It’s great that we’ve had I think unprecedented coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement. We’re proud to be part of the conduit of that, but more than anything we need private citizens to be in the trenches with us, to lock arms and make sure that if they see something to say something to the right people that we can break that cycle.”

