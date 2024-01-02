Residents displaced after Danville apartment fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An apartment fire was extinguished in Danville early Tuesday, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire at 146 Baskerville Court at 1:51 a.m., with an outside HVAC unit on fire, with flames spreading to other areas of the building, according to DFD, and residents safely outside the building.

Fire crews say flames were put out quickly and didn’t spread to the inside of the building.

Two occupants and two guests of one apartment were displaced, but no housing assistance was requested.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.