WDBJ7 Investigates the preparation plans for the canceled Blue Ridge Rock Festival

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is continuing to dig into the canceled Blue Ridge Rock Festival, how organizers are responding to the backlash and the outcry from upset fans who are wanting answers.

Fans have continued to call on organizers for information about refunds. After months of silence, The Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) Team explained in their most recent statement they are waiting on information from the insurance companies to update fans on providing resolutions.

“Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance. Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter. After the response from the insurance companies, we will update all of you and begin the process of providing complete resolutions for everyone,” the statement said in part.

Organizers canceled the festival halfway through the four-day event, citing severe weather concerns.

The storms hit on Thursday, and while some music programs went on as planned on Friday, organizers ultimately canceled Saturday and Sunday’s events.

WDBJ7 later discovered that nearly 200 stagehands walked away from the festival due to unsanitary conditions, just hours before organizers announced the festival was canceled. There were also numerous sanitary violations on festival grounds leading up to the festival’s cancelation.

WDBJ7 has been looking into the festival permits that were submitted to Halifax County in summer 2023 to look into what organizers prepared for.

The event and attendance tickets permit estimated 45,000 would attend the festival, and ticket sales would be capped at 50,000. However, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office told WDBJ7 they saw 50,000 to 60,000 people at the festival grounds in Alton.

Halifax County required a plan for the location and site facilities, crowd control, traffic impacts, medical facilities, fire protection, food vendors, trash cleanup and liability insurance coverage. WDBJ7 requested all permits from Halifax County relating to the Blue Ridge Rock Festival preparation plans and received copies of the documents.

The one document that we did not receive is the festival’s Emergency Action Plan. That outlines the plan for severe weather and evacuation of the festival.

We did not receive that document because organizers say it is “confidential”. WDBJ7 asked organizers for more details about the safety plan, and responded to our request for comment with a statement.

“The Emergency Action Plan for Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023 was unanimously approved by all applicable officials and agencies in both Virginia and North Carolina, one of the many requirements for a Festival of this size to be permitted to take place,” BRRF executive producer Cara Fischer said. “That document, however, was classified as confidential and therefore my understanding is that no one is permitted to discuss its contents.”

WDBJ7 has requested a copy of that plan from Halifax County, but we have not heard back yet.

Fischer told WDBJ7 the Emergency Action Plan is considered confidential because of the safety and security information it includes. Organizers say they are not able to release more information right now because of the pending insurance claims.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival is already pre-selling tickets for next year’s festival.

