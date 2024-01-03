Hometown Jobs: Botetourt Technical Education Center receives funding for more welding booths

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Welding is a high demand career, especially in Southwest Virginia.

A technical school in one of our hometowns is getting an expansion to its welding program to meet those demands.

At the Botetourt Technical Education Center, a spark of interest can turn into a high-demand career.

“My dad, he got me into welding when I was about eight years old,” said Austin Wyrick, student.

Because of its popularity, the welding program continues to grow, and the school needed more welding booths.

“Welding is a sport, like any other thing you do, you have to practice. Some people are just born with the ability to do it and it’s kind of easy, and some other people who really want to do it have to practice at it. What it equates to is the kid is going to have more time and learning more time to practice this skill at a level that they can progress quicker,” said Chris Zalewski, BTEC welding Instructor.

In November, MAAG Gala and the Dover Foundation donated the money for ten new booths.

“Right now, we are overpopulated, which is a really good problem to have. Okay, we make it work, we make it all happen. What they’re going to do with ten more booths, it’s going to allow an extra 40 students to come through our program a year and then moving on to the next levels,” said Zalewski.

“So you have young people trying to make this life choice, their career choice, and they make it and then they’re told that, you know, we don’t have room for you. It’s tough, you know, it’s very hard. So we wanted to support that, you know, not only do we want it to we felt we needed to,” said David Jewell. Director of Operations at MAAG Gala.

When finished, these new booths will help students like Austin Wyrick.

“I really enjoyed welding. So I just thought it’d be pretty fun. Try it out for my first time, my ninth grade year and I kind of want to do it as my job,” said Wyrick.

“Students have the opportunity to work in our area, stay in our area. They also have the opportunity to travel if they so choose to and being the community is so supportive, and the businesses around us are so supportive, I believe we provide a valuable, valuable tool for them to help them achieve their goals, while we continue to allow our children to achieve their goals,” said Zalewski.

Continuing the spark for generations to come.

Students can become a certified welder after taking the welding courses.

