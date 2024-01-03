Roanoke City Council and Gun Violence Prevention Commission review initiatives amid rising homicides

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During Tuesday’s meeting between the Roanoke City Council and the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, council members assessed the progress achieved in prevention, intervention, and justice initiatives.

A comprehensive report presented during the joint meeting outlined several programs aimed at curbing gun violence in the city. These initiatives included a new strategic plan, the “What’s Good Roanoke” marketing campaign, the distribution of 8,000 gun locks, ongoing audits, and increased grant applications. Additionally, the commission established new funding policies to address previous concerns about allocation and usage.

“I want to make sure we’re in tune as to what’s happening, because citizens and I (are) very much appreciative of work that you do.,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. “But the average John Smith says city council, I want you to tell me, I want to know this... I just hope to do this so that we don’t have the ambiguity and the issues that came up last time because it does come up.”

City Council members expressed a need for clarity and transparency in communicating the commission’s actions and objectives to the public. They emphasized the importance of directing funds toward impactful, long-term solutions rather than short-term remedies.

“Really look at which programs are not just asking to fill a gap in their budget, but which ones are putting forward imaginative ideas about how they’re together, where once they obtain this funding, and that time has passed, it will continue to live on even past them in their organizations,” said Councilman Luke Priddy. “That is where I’d like to see a prioritization of these fundings to make people feel safer today, and really engage with their youth.”

Commission members acknowledged the challenges in fulfilling every funding proposal due to resource constraints. They say they understand the significance of assessing program effectiveness, redirecting focus on initiatives yielding tangible results, and optimizing resource allocation accordingly.

“Because there’s gonna be a lot of very good proposals in here, but not everybody can get what they want. And so that’s, that’s, that’s how I’m coming into what I vote on this,” said Commissioner Mr. Major. “Give me your needs, not your wants.”

Among the commission’s priorities for the year are initiatives centered on reducing youth gun violence, augmenting gun lock availability, educational endeavors, expanding the “What’s Good Roanoke” program, and addressing physical aspects impacting neighborhoods.

Despite the resignations of three commissioners amid disagreements with the council, both entities express a commitment to improving communication and collaboration to address the ongoing gun violence effectively.

New data was also presented to the Roanoke City Council indicates an alarming 45 percent surge in homicides between 2022 and 2023. Roanoke Police reported 18 homicide incidents in 2022, escalating to 26 incidents last year, with almost all incidents attributed to shootings. (A homicide incident - does not equate to the number of homicides.) According to a WDBJ7 count there were 31 people killed during the 26 homicide incidents last year.

Despite the rise in overall homicides, law enforcement officials highlight a decline in gang-related homicides. The Gun Violence Prevention Commission has particularly directed its efforts toward the youth in Roanoke.

