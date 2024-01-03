Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission presents yearly funding and goals to city council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission has received millions of dollars to address gun violence in the city and establish solutions to bring down the number of shootings. Commission leaders presented an end-of-year report to Roanoke City Council Tuesday, amid a rising rate in the city’s homicides.

The commission’s report to Roanoke City Council outlined how some of the grant funding was allocated in the last year and what the commission plans to do with incoming funds.

This year’s end-of-year report comes after Roanoke City Council requested an audit of the commission, over concerns about the funding.

The commission received grant funding from several agencies. The Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded the Gun Violence Prevention Commission funding to target the rising crime in the city. $25,000 went toward a community assessment to come up with a violence prevention plan.

Roanoke’s assistant city manager explained Roanoke’s youth and gang violence prevention team received $300,000.

“Those funds went to continue to fund the two youth and gang violence prevention outreach workers that work out of the city manager’s office,” Angela O’Brien said.

The department recently awarded the commission $223,000 for the creation of another position.

“The funding for this opportunity is to hire a Firearm Violence Intervention prevention coordinator, and some administrative funds to work with the investigative techniques, training with the Roanoke City police officers,” O’Brien said.

The commission is now tasked with distributing $300,000 to 26 local non-profits that applied for funding. The application proposals total $656,283 in grant requests.

Roanoke City Council members told the commission there should be more communication with where that funding goes and how its used.

“I think it would be good if we had pretty concise metrics on making sure that there’s no question on how you determine who these organizations are that will be receiving the funding,” council member Trish White-Boyd said.

The commission is planning to meet with organizations and the community in the coming weeks to decide what organizations receive the $300,000. That money has not been given out yet, but organizations will have to use it by June 30, 2024.

Overall, council wants to see the money go toward long-term gun violence prevention solutions.

”We’ve seen a significant shift to interpersonal violence amongst adults,” Vice Mayor and commission chair Joe Cobb said. “I think we need to continue to work, collectively, on violence interruption and what that looks like.”

The end-of-year report also highlighted improvements in building trust within the community, an increase in youth participating in violence prevention programs and success with helping victims of gun violence with financial and housing needs. It also outlined what some community members think needs to be done to bring down gun violence.

Many responses said guns should not be around children, they should be stored properly and there should be more thorough background checks when purchasing a gun.

The report noted continued success with the annual ‘Groceries not Guns’ events and gun buybacks. The commission found a 54% increase within the Black community for participation in Roanoke’s gun buyback programs.

The commission is now working on a second gun violence assessment within Roanoke.

