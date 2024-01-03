Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke restaurant is no longer open for business.

CoreLife Eatery, a healthy foods restaurant on Franklin Road, has a sign on its door indicating its last day of business was December 29.

The sign reads, “We have reached a point where we are unable to continue our operations.”

The sign indicates that as it opened at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and worked to adjust to a new business model, as a franchisee of a franchise system, “changes did not come fast enough to us at the Operator level.”

The restaurant’s owners thank the staff, customers and community for their support, saying, “Thank you for taking a chance and doing your best to support a radical idea that scratch made, healthy eating, can have a place in our communities. It has been an honor working in the city and serving you.”

The sign further says, “For any outstanding orders or inquiries, please contact us at contactgc@gramcor.com. Main office number is 980-296-2333.”

CoreLife restaurant closes in Roanoke (WDBJ7)

