Students experience technical difficulties with new FAFSA

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is finally out after months of waiting, but students are experiencing technical issues when trying to complete it.

“It’s kind of worrying me as a student,” said Elizabeth Morris, Virginia Western Community College student. “The FAFSA is due in February for my CCAP position. So, if I can’t access it, I’ll lose my CCAP. Then, all my tuition funds will be out the window.”

The student aid application typically opens in October, but it opened as a soft launch over the weekend. This was due to the FAFSA Simplification Act that was passed to shorten and improve the process.

Elizabeth Morris, student at Virginia Western Community College, tried filling out this year’s FAFSA, but like many others, she received a message telling her to ‘try again later.’

“I’ve tried to access it I think three times now. Every time that I do, it puts me in a waiting period, saying that it’s not available at the moment, and I should come back and check later,” added Morris.

The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) says the outages are caused by temporary maintenance for the new application.

They say some students have been able to complete FAFSA when it is back up and running.

“I would be worried too,” said Jill Desjean, NASFAA Senior Policy Analyst. “I think it’s important to recognize everyone’s in the same boat here. You do need to be conscious of deadlines. I don’t want to say give it a couple of weeks, don’t worry about it. If you’re able to get in and complete your FAFSA today, tomorrow, or the day after, do it.”

Colleges and universities are aware of the delays and are working one-on-one with students through the process.

“This is the largest change to the FAFSA probably in its existence,” said Chad Sartini, Virginia Western Community College Director of Financial Aid. “So, there are definitely challenges for all of the colleges. It creates some angst, but we’re doing the best we can. I’m glad to know that it’s up and running so that people can get moving on meeting those deadlines.”

They say students should keep trying to access the FAFSA as the outages continue to lessen each day.

“I do have faith that the Department of Education is working on this. I think we’re on an upward trajectory. So, hopefully, this will be a short-term situation,” said Desjean.

There will be a FAFSA Fire event for students with experts from several local colleges and universities at the Roanoke Higher Education Center January 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. They will answer any questions students may have about the FAFSA.

