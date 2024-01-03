What goes into forecasting a winter storm?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Now that winter is in full swing, the WDBJ7 First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring the forecast for the chance of wintry weather.

Although we wish it was easy to know the exact impacts of an event a week before it occurs, that isn’t the case. There are lots of unanswered questions several days before a system arrives. But as the storm gets closer, we are able to nail down the specifics.

Winter Forecast Timeline (WDBJ7 Weather)

7-10 DAYS OUT

We are closely monitoring extended forecast models during the winter. About a week before a storm, we are able to search for and indicate a pattern shift. This is when we will give you the FIRST ALERT on the potential for wintry weather.

5-7 DAYS OUT

Five to seven days before the storm, we can determine if the event will happen and its potential size. If there is a possibility for hazardous weather, we will issue a First Alert Weather Day.

3-4 DAYS OUT

A few days before the event, we can give the first call on which type of winter precipitation will impact our area. Will everyone experience snow? Or will some areas have warm air aloft and experience sleet or freezing rain?

Types of Winter Precipitation (WDBJ7 Weather)

This is also when models will give us an idea of general timing, early accumulation amounts and the impacts we can expect.

If the storm originates in the Pacific Ocean, this is usually when the system will make landfall on the West Coast. Once the system is over land, we can utilize weather balloons and other meteorological instruments to give us insight on the storm’s DNA and strength.

Ways to gather weather data (WDBJ7 Weather)

What is a weather balloon? Weather balloons are launched twice a day into the stratosphere by National Weather Service offices across the country. They collect valuable information like temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and pressure using an attached instrument called a radiosonde. We can use this information to give us a glimpse into what’s happening at different levels of the atmosphere.

Radiosonde (WDBJ7 Weather)

1-2 DAYS OUT

24 to 48 hours before the winter storm, we have the most confidence on timing, impacts and specific amounts. This is also when a watch or warning would be issued by the National Weather Service.

ICYMI: Here are the different types of winter weather alerts

WINTER IMPACT SCALE

Not every event will bring significant, widespread snow. We weigh the severity of a winter storm on a five-point scale.

Winter Impact Scale (WDBJ7 Weather)

SNOW IS IN THE FORECAST... HERE’S WHAT TO DO:

If a winter storm is three or more days out, the best thing you can do is stay weather aware. Continue to monitor our website and social media accounts for the latest updates as we gather more information.

We have a better idea of specific impacts when the storm is less than two days out. This is when you can prepare by having your winter gear ready, heading to the store, and making a plan with loved ones. Make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts on your mobile device in case the National Weather Service issues any.

Remember, forecasting snowfall is one of the most challenging tasks meteorologists face. There are several uncertainties days ahead of the storms arrival.

Also, don’t believe everything you see online. There tends to be a lot of misinformation in the days leading up to a storm. Make sure to have a reliable source for weather information so you can get the most accurate forecast for your location.

