Bobcat dies weeks after being hit in traffic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bobcat hit in traffic in November has died, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The organization says the bobcat had been hit by a driver when a concerned citizen noticed the kitten dragging herself along the side of the road and barely alive near the Peaks of Otter in Bedford. The organization learned she had a concussion, severe trauma to the face, and several broken teeth.

The cat appeared to be on the road to recovery, but a wildlife center spokesperson tells WDBJ7, “Unfortunately, the one that was hit by a car had internal injuries that didn’t reveal themselves until much further down the road. We brought in an outside feline specialist for a second opinion but it went from otherwise healthy to crashing in very little time and there was nothing that could be done to save her.”

