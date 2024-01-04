Chance Harman Classic returns for 17th year

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the 17th year in a row, the Chance Harman Classic will once again assemble some of the best high school basketball talent in the region over the next two weekends.

While the event itself is a showcase of skill, it’s also about keeping alive the legacy of the little boy who serves as the tournament’s inspiration.

Nearly two decades ago, Floyd County boy’s basketball coach Brian Harman and his family got news no parent ever wants to hear.

“Chance was just a normal four-year-old kid that loves sports. He was our first kid and then he just all of a sudden started getting sick every now and then. We didn’t know what was going on and he finally got diagnosed. It was about mid-December. Then it was a road that- we never knew this world existed. But I’m thankful that we went down and it changed our life,” Harman remembers.

Chance died of pediatric cancer at just four years old.

Ever since, though, his legacy has continued in the form of the Chance Harman Classic, a basketball tournament that showcases talent in our hometowns and beyond.

“This was 17 years ago. Some people know the story, but they don’t really know who Chance was. They know us and they know what we’re trying to do, [but] it kind of loses its fire a little bit because you don’t remember the four-year-old that went through what he went through. But when we can relive it every year and keep his name out there, people still feel it. They still care about that. Plus, they’re helping other kids,” he explains.

It also raises money for Duke Hospital, where Chance was treated and has award thousands in scholarships to local athletes.

“We put behind our differences,” adds Coach Harman. “I may have a an opponent that when we play basketball, and it’s a dogfight, but right now, this event this weekend is bigger than basketball and the communities rally together. That’s what’s really cool.”

Because of weather, this year’s tournament will be split over two weekends with the action beginning Friday at noon at Floyd County High School.

“It helps us more than people realize,” he explains. “His name still out there. We’ll be out somewhere in the middle of nowhere and they’ll say, you want a chance as T-shirts on. I’m like, man, that is... they will know us. But that’s really cool. Things like that mean a whole lot to us.”

Coach Harman is still finalizing the schedule for Saturday the 13th. He says updates, as well as auction items, can be seen on the Chance Harman Memorial Fund Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.