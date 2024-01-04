Grandin Theatre reaches more people with a variety of events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre shows first-run movies every weekend, but the Roanoke landmark offers much more than that.

Early in the new year, moviegoers are heading to the Grandin to see “Wonka,” “The Color Purple” and other first-run films. And if 2023 is any indication, many will be coming back for a wide range of programming that includes concerts, storytelling and classic movies.

Ian Fortier is Executive Director of The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

“We think diversified programming is the way to serve your community and we think, as one of the last great community theaters that our community has, that we should be able to offer all sorts of aspects at affordable prices to anyone from age two to 102,” Fortier told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Consider the concerts. The Grandin hosted The Jared Stout Band, and more than a dozen other acts in 2023, selling more than 5,000 tickets.

“As you can see on the wall back here, there’s been tons of phenomenal musicians to come through here and play within these walls,” Stout said during an interview at the theater. “And to be included in that is awesome. And to see them revive that and bring it back and raise up yet another music venue in Roanoke is phenomenal.”

2024 will also include multiple film series - with classic movies, art house films and late night features, to name a few.

“There’s always something that we’re doing here, and we’re always affordable,” Fortier said. “And we’re always here to serve our community. And we look forward to seeing you in 2024.”

2023 was a good year for the Grandin as it continued to recover from the pandemic. And Fortier is optimistic a diverse schedule of events will bring even more people to this historic theatre in 2024.

