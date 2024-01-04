Human services highlighted during regional budget hearing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of record revenues, Virginia lawmakers will face tighter finances as they craft a new two-year budget. Deciding what to include and what to leave out will be a major focus of the 2024 General Assembly session.

Wednesday morning, the spotlight was on human services, as Virginians offered their opinions on the Governor’s proposed spending plan.

Members of the state money committees held four regional hearings, and they listened to speakers advocating for a wide range of spending. But help for people with developmental disabilities, a key priority in Governor Youngkin’s budget proposal, took center stage.

Speakers from western Virginia laid out a range of priorities Wednesday morning, including a new branch of the Virginia Museum of Natural History to be built in Waynesboro.

“We would attract 65,000 visitors and have an annual regional impact of $4.2 million on the economy of the area,” said museum trustee Thomas Benzing.

A new case management system for the Virginia Department of Social Services:

“It is so out of date, and so riddled with problems that it threatens the mission of the Department of Social Services,” said Social Services Board Chair Buckey Boone.

And additional funding for area agencies on aging:

“An investment in the Area Agencies on Aging Network will elevate aging and save costs to the Commonwealth,” said Ron Boyd with the Local Office on Aging in Roanoke.

Most of the speakers were urging more support for people with developmental disabilities.

Many praised Governor Youngkin’s plan to increase the number of people who are eligible for state support. But they also said unless lawmakers approve a wage increase for service providers, many of those people will go without the additional help.

Maggie Moen is a Roanoke parent.

“Imagine people that have a waiver that can’t get services. And it all goes back to money, to what they’re being paid. And that’s a huge problem,” Moen said.

Returning lawmakers including Delegates Terry Austin, Danny Marshall, Will Morefield, and Sam Rasoul joined the virtual hearing along with Senator Creigh Deeds.

They said the comments they received during the hearing will inform their budget decisions. And they expressed the hope they will be able to approve the spending plan on time, something they failed to achieve in 2023.

