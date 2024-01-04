Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

McKneely, Dunn power Virginia to 77-53 victory over Louisville

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely scored 18 points, Ryan Dunn had a double-double and Virginia defeated Louisville 77-53.

Dunn had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and McKneely made 4 of 7 3-pointers and shot 7-for-11 overall. Taine Murray had 12 points off the bench and Reece Beekman added 11 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers as they bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame last Saturday.

The Cavaliers used an 11-2 run late in the first half to build a 37-22 halftime lead. Dunn had six points and Beekman five in the outburst.

The Cardinals scored the first four points of the second half to get within 37-26 but the 11-point deficit was as close as they would get.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day issued Saturday: Slushy, icy mix for most
LewisGale Hospital Montgomery temporarily suspends labor and delivery services
Community Rallies Around Teen Injured in Crash
Community rallies around teen injured in crash
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

Chance Harman Classic Returns for 17th Year
Chance Harman Classic Returns for 17th Year
A photo of Chance Harman at the 2020 Chance Harman Classic in Floyd, Va.
Chance Harman Classic returns for 17th year
Virginia Defeats Louisville
Virginia Defeats Louisville
Liberty Players Enter Transfer Portal
Liberty Players Enter Transfer Portal