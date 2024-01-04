Birthdays
New thrift store supports Giles County community

Giles County Thrift Store Opens
Giles County Thrift Store Opens
By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Protectors and Paws offers a new and affordable place for people in Giles County to shop.

The thrift store’s merchandise is all donated and the dollars spent inside the store go right back to the community.

When someone checks out, they get to choose where that money goes, to support local volunteer fire and EMS workers or to get animals spayed and neutered at local shelters.

“Just having a place in a small town where people can actually go and donate to and the money actually goes there unlike certain places, I just think it is going to be good for them and the opportunity,” said Landin South, who works for Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department and Giles County Rescue.

In case you want to get an animal spayed/neutered, the store has applications, and people can grab vouchers to take to any shelter in Giles County for a discount on spaying and neutering.

Many people have already donated items to help get the store on its feet. If you would like to donate, you can go to facebook/protectorsnpaws or call (540) 922-8036.

