RCPS to consider solar energy at Cave Spring High School during Thursday meeting

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Is solar power the future? Roanoke County Public Schools is considering a pilot project to provide solar energy to Cave Spring High School through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sun Tribe.

The PPA is set to help RCPS pay lower electric rates than what it’s paying American Electric Power. RCPS said it currently pays about $.12/kWh for electricity from AEP. But the proposal for Cave Spring projects about $1,961,000 in savings over the life of the 25-year agreement.

Cave Spring High School would remain “grid tied” and would draw power from AEP as needed. RCPS said entering into a PPA would allow the district to gain experience with solar energy at no cost.

WDBJ7 will learn more information about this pilot project and when Cave Spring could see solar energy at the school during Thursday’s school board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Stay tuned for updates on air and online.

