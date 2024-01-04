Roanoke dentist who made major impact passes away

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians are remembering the life of a Roanoke dentist who made a major impact nationwide.

Dr. Walter Claytor passed away this week at the age of 98.

He was best known for fighting against Roanoke in the 1970s, when the city tried to seize his family’s Gainsboro neighborhood medical clinic under eminent domain.

Although the clinic finally closed in the early 1990s, Dr. Claytor’s legal fight became a catalyst for nationwide changes in property law.

Dr. Claytor also remained active in the community following his clinic’s closure, advocating for issues such as gun violence reduction and helping young people in Roanoke.

His family says his memorial is scheduled for Saturday.

