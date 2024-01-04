Public asked to avoid part of Northwest Roanoke during death investigation
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are conducting a death investigation in the 3200 block of Troy Avenue NW. The public is asked to avoid the area while police work.
WDBJ7 crews on the scene reported a large police presence around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The Roanoke Police Department posted an update on Facebook around 5:45 p.m. asking people to avoid the 3200 block of Troy Avenue NW.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public regarding this investigation. A heavy police presence is expected to remain in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
