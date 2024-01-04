Southern Virginia Regional Alliance director to take her expertise statewide in new position

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of Danville’s very own has been elected to take her expertise in economic development for the southside region of Virginia throughout the entire state.

The many plaques along her office walls inside the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research showcase just a portion of her accomplishments. Linda Green has been the Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance since 2016.

“I’ve been doing this for the last eight years, and it’s the area that I love,” said Linda Green, President of the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

Since then, she has helped bring 28 new companies to the region and worked to grow 31 existing businesses - something she says starts with the region’s schools.

“When people come here and they walk through our middle schools, and they see students that are exposed to programs that inspire them to get involved in STEM and the fact that we’re ahead of most of the country, if not the world, they’re really inspired by that. That’s helping us attract industries,” added Green

Her achievements and more than 30 years of economic development experience are what led to her new role - President of the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

“I love working for the entire state, but to be able to do it from your home and an area you treasure is very special,” explained Green.

She says she plans to focus on community development such as education in order to attract industry to the state – a model she says has paid off for southside.

“Our leaders decided that they weren’t going to be on a downturn spiral. Yes, they lost some industry, but in spite of that, they invested in the workforce system. They invested in the schools, the building of the Institute for Advanced Learning, and it has really worked,” said Green.

She is also going to take notes from other parts of Virginia to bring back to her hometown, and vice versa.

“You see the way the county and city works together in Danville and Pittsylvania County. That same kind of enthusiasm can change the way the state works together. So, I think there’s an awful lot to be learned from our area that can be shared with the rest of the state. But simultaneously, we’re learning a lot from them,” said Green.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.