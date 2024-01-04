Sovah Health welcomes first baby of new year

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s first baby of the year was born on New Year’s Day, according to Sovah Health.

Amaia was born at 2:40 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

“We are so thrilled to welcome our newest family member!” said LaWanda, the child’s mother. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Sovah Health took such great care of us and we are so thankful to them for making this experience so special.”

“We have an extraordinary team of clinical and support staff who are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies on New Year’s Day and year-round,” said Delsie Webster, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Sovah Health - Danville. “One of our greatest privileges is helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a healthy, positive and memorable way.”

