Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Sovah Health welcomes first baby of new year

Amaia Lazae, born on New Year's Day.
Amaia Lazae, born on New Year's Day.(Sovah Health Danville)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s first baby of the year was born on New Year’s Day, according to Sovah Health.

Amaia was born at 2:40 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

“We are so thrilled to welcome our newest family member!” said LaWanda, the child’s mother. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Sovah Health took such great care of us and we are so thankful to them for making this experience so special.”

“We have an extraordinary team of clinical and support staff who are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies on New Year’s Day and year-round,” said Delsie Webster, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Sovah Health - Danville. “One of our greatest privileges is helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a healthy, positive and memorable way.”

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day issued Saturday: Slushy wintry mix for most
LewisGale Hospital Montgomery temporarily suspends labor and delivery services
Community Rallies Around Teen Injured in Crash
Community rallies around teen injured in crash
Four people were reportedly trapped in a house fire in Somers Tuesday night.
4 children die in house fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Wintry Mix Likely To Develop
Virginia Conservation Police Officers were notified of the incident off Indian Neck Road...
Department of Wildlife Resources investigating cases of hunting dogs being shot and killed
Roanoke County Public Schools board set to discuss the solar power pilot program.
RCPS to consider solar energy at Cave Spring High School during Thursday meeting
Solar Energy Potentially Coming To Cave Spring High School
Solar Energy Potentially Headed To Cave Spring High School