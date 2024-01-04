Birthdays
Department of Wildlife Resources investigating cases of hunting dogs being shot and killed

The Department of Wildlife Resources says 3 hunting dogs were shot and killed on Dec. 29
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating two incidents where hunting dogs were killed.

In King and Queen County, a man faces multiple charges after three hunting dogs were found shot and killed.

Virginia Conservation Police Officers were notified of the incident off Indian Neck Road around 2 p.m. Dec. 29.

Officials say two dead hunting dogs were located on the property. Officers later located another dog on that same property.

A few days later, the landowner, Eric Gregory Ripper, was arrested. He faces three felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanors of removing electronic collars from a dog.

In Essex County, two hunting dogs were found shot and killed on Jan. 1 in the 920 block of Laurel Road.

DWR says the landowner, who has not yet been identified, shot those dogs and removed their GPS tracking collards.

“He then buried the dogs and placed the collars in a burn barrel and set them on fire,” a DWR spokesperson said.

