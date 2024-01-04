WDBJ7 Investigates why South Boston’s Chief of Police was fired

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is continuing to push for answers about the investigation into South Boston’s former police chief. Chief Bryan Young was recently placed on administrative leave and then fired shortly after.

We’re told Young was fired at the end of December, after an investigation into a personnel matter. That investigation stemmed from a complaint against Young, but we don’t know what the complaint was about.

We sent in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for any and all complaints against Young from this past year. We also asked for a copy of his termination letter.

South Boston denied both our requests, stating those documents are part of an internal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by a law enforcement officer, and therefore will not be released.

“The [Virginia Code 2.2-3706(B)(9)(ii)] authorizes withholding the requested documents from the FOIA request,” South Boston’s FOIA officer stated in a response letter.

Virginia code 2.2-3704.01 states a public agency cannot without a public record in its entirety based on the grounds that a portion of the record is excluded from the statute. We sent another request with that law included, and South Boston denied our request again.

As for the department, city leaders appointed Ronnie Edmonds, a 32-year veteran of the police department, as interim Chief of Police.

