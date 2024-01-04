Wild Virginia bringing concern to another potential PFAS contamination in Roanoke water

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 reported in March about testing showing concerning levels of PFAS in the Western Virginia Water Authority’s Spring Hollow Reservoir. That prompted the water supplier to stop pumping water from the Roanoke River in August. While the source of those chemicals has been dealt with, a group called Wild Virginia is bringing another potential contamination concern to light.

The group held a virtual meeting Wednesday and encouraged people to voice their concern to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) over potential PFAS getting dumped into the Roanoke River again. Their plan is to convince the DEQ to hold a public hearing for a new proposed permit.

This permit is for a sewage treatment facility, operated by the Western Virginia Water Authority, to release treated wastewater from homes, businesses, and other industries into the Roanoke River. The issue with this is Wild Virginia says this permit does not require proper monitoring for PFAS.

“We’re looking at this wastewater plant permit not because we know that it’s a problem, but because we want to know if it’s a problem, and if it turns out that there is PFAS in the system being discharged into the stream or in the bio solids being sledged onto the land, we need to know that, and the sooner we know that, the better,” explained David Sligh, Conservation Director for Wild Virginia.

“DEQ and our state agencies certainly haven’t done much in this space in recent years, even though we are seeing more and more concerns,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-11).

Wild Virginia wants these comments to be submitted straight to DEQ by January 8, and for the public to include in the comments what connections they have with the Roanoke River, concerns about possible impacts of PFAS and any special expertise regarding it.

DEQ says it has no comment at this time.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.