56th Annual Kroger Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns January 5-7

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Get your cowboy boots and hats ready and prepare to watch the best of the best saddle up. The Kroger Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo returns Friday night.

It’s a family fun sporting event that has been entertaining crowds for 56 years. From January 5-7, folks can immerse themselves in this legendary western experience.

“This is actually a rodeo that Loretta Lynn started back when she was first getting into the business of music. She started with rodeos and came out here many times on stage performing during the rodeo itself. From there it’s grown. We’ve been seen in movies over the years, and we’ve had a lot of national attention for different things that have occurred,” said Debusk.

So how can a rodeo run for 56 years and still draw sell-out crowds? The spokesman for the rodeo, Kevin Debusk, said for them it’s the generational consistency of taking a family-friendly show to the civic center year after year.

“Rodeo is more than just an 8-second ride. Rodeo is truly a lifestyle and a way of living. We love bringing it to the communities and show them it’s more than just being on the back of an animal; we’re bringing you the western lifestyle and bringing it in an entertaining way,” said Debusk.

Spectators will witness some of the best rodeo stock as well as cowboys and cowgirls from across the country competing in rodeos’ most popular events.

“Of course, bull riding being one of them that everybody thinks of. They’re also going to see the current IPRA clown of the year, Mike Wentworth. One of the funniest men you’ll ever see. They’re going to see the talented Dusty Crain Dickerson who rides atop horses barefoot and is one of the most popular trick riders in the nation. They’re going to see mutton bustin’. Kids are going to get into the bucking shoots, come out riding these lambs,” said Debusk.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are available at the Salem Civic Center Box office as well as ticketmaster.com.

