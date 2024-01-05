Abstract artist showcases artwork inspired by her hometown

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Kate Sable is an abstract artist from Narrows in Giles County. Kate now lives just outside Washington, D.C in Reston, Va.

She’s been brushing, scrubbing and creating masterpieces since 2008.

She worked hard for two hours on an idea that went beyond the canvas. Her creation titled “New River” honors the river that flows right through the heart of her hometown.

The showcasing has been at Pazo Art Studio in Washington, D.C. since November 18.

But there’s something even more special to Kate that inspired this piece. Kate wanted to respect her father who passed away in February to make sure the countless hours floating down the river with him were acknowledged.

“My dad just fell in love with the landscape of the whole thing,” said Kate. “He was an avid outdoorsman, and he was a fisherman, and the river was just like this magical oasis, and so from the time I was little we just always loved it. "

Kate said this would not be possible without support and motivation from her parents.

Even though Kate lives a few hours from Narrows, thanks to her art, she always has a piece of Narrows and memories of her father with her. She looks forward to creating more passionate art projects in the near future.

