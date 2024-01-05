Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Abstract artist showcases artwork inspired by her hometown

By Annabelle Kinney
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Kate Sable is an abstract artist from Narrows in Giles County. Kate now lives just outside Washington, D.C in Reston, Va.

She’s been brushing, scrubbing and creating masterpieces since 2008.

She worked hard for two hours on an idea that went beyond the canvas. Her creation titled “New River” honors the river that flows right through the heart of her hometown.

The showcasing has been at Pazo Art Studio in Washington, D.C. since November 18.

But there’s something even more special to Kate that inspired this piece. Kate wanted to respect her father who passed away in February to make sure the countless hours floating down the river with him were acknowledged.

“My dad just fell in love with the landscape of the whole thing,” said Kate. “He was an avid outdoorsman, and he was a fisherman, and the river was just like this magical oasis, and so from the time I was little we just always loved it. "

Kate said this would not be possible without support and motivation from her parents.

Even though Kate lives a few hours from Narrows, thanks to her art, she always has a piece of Narrows and memories of her father with her. She looks forward to creating more passionate art projects in the near future.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day - Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix turns to rain by afternoon
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ.
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ closing in January

Latest News

generic fire
One person taken to a local trauma center for burns after fire
Fatal crash generic
Victim of fiery crash in Franklin County identified
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 6, 2024
A check of conditions around the region and what to expect.
Saturday, January 6 - Winter Storm Update
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor