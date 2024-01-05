Appalachian Power on ‘high alert’ ahead of expected winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With a winter storm in the forecast, Appalachian Power is on high alert for the possibility of power outages across the region.

“We’ve been monitoring the forecast and we see the predictions of the snow and the rain and ice and things like that,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “That kind of puts us on high alert to let us know there’s a possibility of power outages that could follow.”

In response to that possibility, Porter says Appalachian Power has asked for assistance from utility companies in other states in case major outages occur. They also have all crews and business partners on call this weekend.

“We’ve put all our crews on heightened alert to let them know to be prepared to work this weekend. We’ve also reached out to our neighboring utility companies and let them know that if outages do occur, we could be reaching out to export mutual assistance from other states,” added Porter.

If there are outages, crews will begin working to restore power as soon as conditions are safe. They are hoping for light, dry snow over heavy, wet snow or ice.

“Anytime you get that wet snow, it’ll get on the infrastructure, it’ll get on the wires, and they’ll pull it down. That’s when you start to see damage from those infrastructures. Anytime you get ice, it’s the same thing and those conditions make it difficult for us to be able to travel to those locations,” explained Porter.

They recommend avoiding downed power lines and unplugging major appliances if the power does go out. They also suggest downloading the AEP app to report an outage.

“A lot of people always think it won’t be that bad or it won’t happen to them. Then, the power goes out and they’re out for some time, and they haven’t prepared. So, I think the best tip right now is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Porter.

They say they will put power outage updates on the AEP app and on social media.

