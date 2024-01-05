Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Dentists urge families to prioritize dental health in 2024

Dentist urges families to prioritize oral health.
Dentist urges families to prioritize oral health.(Pixabay)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many focus on their health in the New Year, the Virginia Dental Association is reminding families that their dental care is just as important.

Dr. Sarah Wilson is the dentist at Wilson Dental Associates and joined Here @ Home to talk about preventative care and how oral health impacts a person’s overall health.

Dr. Wilson explained prevention is key. That means daily brushing and flossing can prevent costly and painful problems later on.

Additionally, a visit to the dentist to receive a checkup and cleaning is important to do twice a year.

To find a local dentist, visit findadentist.ada.org.

If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Wilson’s practice or want to schedule an appointment you can visit wilsondentalassociates.com.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix will impact the region Saturday with travel impacts expected.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer

Latest News

Who are the Shriners?
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away
Families React to Obstetrics Suspension
Families react to suspension of labor and delivery unit
Families React to Obstetrics Suspension
Families React to Obstetrics Suspension