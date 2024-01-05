Dentists urge families to prioritize dental health in 2024

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many focus on their health in the New Year, the Virginia Dental Association is reminding families that their dental care is just as important.

Dr. Sarah Wilson is the dentist at Wilson Dental Associates and joined Here @ Home to talk about preventative care and how oral health impacts a person’s overall health.

Dr. Wilson explained prevention is key. That means daily brushing and flossing can prevent costly and painful problems later on.

Additionally, a visit to the dentist to receive a checkup and cleaning is important to do twice a year.

To find a local dentist, visit findadentist.ada.org.

If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Wilson’s practice or want to schedule an appointment you can visit wilsondentalassociates.com.

