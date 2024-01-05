First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice

Increasing clouds today with highs in the 30s and 40s

FRIDAY

Today is the calm before our winter storm arrives Saturday.

We start off Friday chilly in the teens and 20s. High pressure will build back in leaving us dry with light winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s for Friday. Clouds will increase throughout the day as our winter storm draws closer.

Friday - At A Glance (WDBJ7 Weather)

By Friday night, temperatures will slip back to the upper 20s and low 30s. This sets the stage for our winter event set to arrive Saturday.

Overnight lows (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY

In preparation for Saturday’s event, the National Weather Service has issued several winter alerts.

Winter Alerts (WDBJ7 Weather)

If you were hoping for a winter wonderland of deep snow, this is not going to be the storm for you. The weekend will start on the sloppy side as a wet system moves into the region from the south. This will bring a mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain. At times, even a cold rain could be the dominant precipitation type.

Widespread event, with hometowns seeing a variety of precipitation types (snow/sleet/ice/rain)

Trending toward more ice (freezing rain) along elevated surfaces along the Blue Ridge

Highest snow/sleet totals north of Interstate 64

Travel issues greatest Saturday

TIMING

Precipitation will likely start before sunrise Saturday morning as a mix and exit the entire region around 5 p.m. Saturday. Drier conditions are expected by Saturday night, however, travel conditions may be still be impacted with slick roadways possible as lows hover around the freezing mark.

A wintry mix will enter the region before sunrise Saturday and last until around sunset. (WDBJ7)

AMOUNTS

Warm air will work into the region from the south Saturday which will lead to a sloppy mixture of precipitation, including snow, sleet and even freezing rain for some areas. A glaze to .25″ of ice could be seen for some hometowns along either side of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Saturday's system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation with the highest amounts north of Interstate 64. (WDBJ7)

HIGHLANDS: The best chance of seeing mostly snow and a wintry mix event will be along and north of the Interstate 64 corridor toward Alleghany, Bath and Highland counties. (yellow areas above) This is where snow/sleet may accumulate along the grass and also cause roads to become covered and slick at times. A glaze of ice (freezing rain) may also be found on some of the elevated surfaces.

ROANOKE | NEW RIVER VALLEY | LYNCHBURG: To the south, through the Roanoke, New River Valley and towards Lynchburg, any snow/sleet amounts would be very light and in some cases come down hard enough to coat the grassy areas. The sloppy mess may also cause some slick spots along rural, untreated roads. Ice is also a big concern with this event with a glaze to .25″ ice (freezing rain) clinging to the trees, power lines and road signs.

DANVILLE & SOUTHSIDE: While some mixing of snow/sleet is possible, the primary precipitation type will be rain across the Southside.

IMPACTS

ROADS: Could become slick Saturday but most will be passable. The exception may be across Bath and Highland counties where higher snow/sleet totals are likely.

POWER OUTAGES: Ice is also likelihood with this winter event and may be thick enough to weigh down trees and power lines. While we don’t expect widespread issues, scattered power outages are possible.

CHURCHES: While no new precipitation is expected Sunday, some slick spots may lead to churches altering schedules.

SCHOOLS (MON): Most of the roads should be fine by Monday with the exception of the higher elevations.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday to keep your attention on the weekend. Follow the forecast closely and plan for the possibility of an impactful event this weekend. Regardless of whether you see snow/sleet, ice, or a cold rain, it’s going to be ugly to be out in.

Tracking the highest snow accumulation for areas towards the north. Many hometowns will witness freezing rain which could lead to ice accumulation. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY & MONDAY

Travel with caution Sunday morning and watch for slick spots.

We are trending drier for Sunday as this system exits towards the northeast. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to some sun with highs in the low to mid-40s. Winds will pick up in speed for Sunday. Gusts could exceed 30-40 MPH. Temperatures Sunday night and into Monday will drop below freezing. Watch out for any leftover moisture that could refreeze overnight.

On Monday clouds will be on the rise again with rain showers inching in during the overnight hours. Highs will be in the 40s.

TUESDAY- FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

We’re also keeping an eye on another large storm coming out of the south which may bring several inches of rain to the region Tuesday. This could be enough to cause some rising creeks and streams. Flood risk is possible that is why our team has issued a First Alert Weather Day to give you a head’s up for Tuesday’s system.

Along with the rain, this system will also likely bring strong wind gusts over a large area of the south to northeast Tuesday. Early estimates suggest gusts could be strong enough to cause power outage concerns. We’ll continue to monitor this system as we head into the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected to move into the region Tuesday with several inches possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Good news! The latest update on Jan. 4 shows improvement.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

