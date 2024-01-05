Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Lynchburg man found safe

(Gray/CBS)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Dan Needles has been located safe according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department is in search of an endangered man who was last reported seen Friday.

Dale Needles, 19, was seen at his home on the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue around 3 p.m.

According to police, Needles is described as a white man with brown hair, 5′7″ and 160 pounds.

Police say he was seen leaving his house on foot, wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue shirt.

Needles has a cognitive disability and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his wellbeing, according to police.

Anyone with information on Needles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wintry mix will impact the region Saturday with travel impacts expected.
First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Storm brings wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice
Police Lights Generic
Police clear scene of death investigation in Northwest Roanoke
CoreLife Eatery
Roanoke restaurant suddenly closes
SUV driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Natural Bridge Zoo court hearing postponed.
Natural bridge Zoo court hearing postponed
Lexington Police Department Safe Swap Zone
Lexington Police Department Safe Swap Zone
Crews pretreated the roads with chemical brine on Friday
VDOT prepares Southwest Virginia roads for winter storm
VDOT Winter Storm Road Safety
VDOT Winter Storm Road Safety
Cannabis Toolkit for Teens and Parents
Cannabis Toolkit for Teens and Parents