Lynchburg man found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Dan Needles has been located safe according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department is in search of an endangered man who was last reported seen Friday.

Dale Needles, 19, was seen at his home on the 3100 block of Maryland Avenue around 3 p.m.

According to police, Needles is described as a white man with brown hair, 5′7″ and 160 pounds.

Police say he was seen leaving his house on foot, wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue shirt.

Needles has a cognitive disability and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his wellbeing, according to police.

Anyone with information on Needles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900

