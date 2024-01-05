Birthdays
Man killed in Collinsville fire identified

Fatal fire generic
Fatal fire generic(MGN / Action News 5)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man killed in a trailer fire last week has been identified. according to the Henry County Department of Public Safety.

Alvis Little, 69 of Collinsville, was killed in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined, according to investigators.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-wide trailer on Conestoga Court in Collinsville Dec. 28, 2023.

Little’s body was found while firefighters were putting out the flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

